(Reuters) - MetLife Inc has entered into an agreement to provide pension benefits for about 41,000 FedEx Corp retirees and beneficiaries, through a group annuity, the insurer said on Tuesday.

The FedEx group annuity deal, which MetLife expects will close on May 10, includes about $6 billion in pension obligations, the insurer said.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

