Meta introduces broadcast tool Channels on WhatsApp

Meta Platforms on Thursday introduced WhatsApp Channels, a feature that the social media giant said would help make the app a “private broadcast messaging product, a Reuters report said.

Users in Colombia and Singapore will be the first to receive access to Channels. Over the coming months, the tool will be made available to users in more countries, it added.

The company said users will be able to follow content on their hobbies, sports teams and get updates from local officials.

Profile photos and contact information of the channel admin would not be visible to followers. Similarly, followers will not have their phone numbers revealed, the report added.

Global launch partners for the feature will include the World Health Organization, FC Barcelona and Manchester City.

