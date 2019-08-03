You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Mergers and acquisitions: Reliance Industries to buy 87.6% stake in software tech firm Fynd for Rs 295 cr

Business Reuters Aug 03, 2019 22:38:09 IST

New Delhi: Indian energy and telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd will acquire an 87.6 percent stake in Shopsense Retail Technologies, also known as Fynd, for Rs 295 crore ($42.33 million), it said in a statement.

Mergers and acquisitions: Reliance Industries to buy 87.6% stake in software tech firm Fynd for Rs 295 cr

Representational image. Reuters.

The company said its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd has an option to further invest up to Rs 100 crore by December 2021 in Fynd, a software technology company formed in September 2012.

Reliance Industries already runs retail stores and has announced plans to diversify into e-commerce.

Fynd provides technology platform and solutions to merchants to manage their inventory and sales across multiple demand channels for consumers, including e-commerce platforms.

Amazon.com Inc is in talks with Reliance’s retail unit to buy a stake in its retail business, two sources with knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Friday.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2019 22:38:09 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores