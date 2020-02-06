'Merge Magic!' helps Zynga top bookings estimates

(Reuters) - Mobile game developer Zynga Inc
The company reported bookings of $433 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, beating average analysts' estimate of $418.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Bookings indicate future revenue including sales of virtual goods, such as currency and lives, within the games.
The "FarmVille"-maker has been strengthening its hold on the fast-growing mobile gaming market through a slew of acquisitions and licensing agreements with media outlets to publish themed games of popular franchises.
The company expects full year bookings to be at $1.75 billion, marginally higher than analysts' average estimate of $1.73 billion.
Zynga has also been investing heavily to promote its core franchises including "Empires & Puzzles" and "Merge Dragons!", as mobile-centric game makers face the heat from big-budget titles' mobile versions such as "Call of Duty: Mobile" and "Need for Speed: No Limits".
Quarterly sales and marketing expenses jumped 90% to $127.7 million.
Zynga's average mobile daily active users, who log-in to play games such as "Tiny Royale" and "Words with Friends 2", fell 2% in the quarter to 20 million, from a year earlier, hit by loss of users in older mobile titles including "Zynga Poker" and "Words With Friends".
Total Revenue rose 62.6% to $404.5 million, falling short of analysts' expectation of $418.56 million.
Zynga, which also makes money through advertisements on its free-to-play games, said revenue from advertising rose 11%, and accounted for 19.7% of its total quarterly revenue.
The company reported a quarterly net loss of $3.5 million, break even on per share basis, compared to a net profit of $559,000, break even on per share basis, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Updated Date: Feb 06, 2020 04:07:04 IST