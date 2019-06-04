You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Merck wins U.S. FDA approval for expanded use of antibiotic

Business Reuters Jun 04, 2019 02:06:43 IST

Merck wins U.S. FDA approval for expanded use of antibiotic

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved expanded use of Merck & Co Inc's antibiotic to treat hospital-acquired pneumonia in patients 18 years and older.

The approval is based on late-stage trial results of the treatment, Zerbaxa, which showed that Merck's drug was as effective as the antibiotic meropenem.

Hospital-acquired pneumonia occurs in patients at least two-three days after being admitted or in those who are on mechanical breathing machines and have life-threatening lung infections with high mortality rates.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 02:06:43 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile


Cricket Scores