Mega bank merger announcement: Govt to amalgamate 10 public sector banks into four large entities

After the announcement of the foreign direct investment, in a major reform measure, the Central government on Friday amalgamated 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four entities, bringing down their total number to 12 from 27 in 2017, a move aimed at making state-owned lenders global sized banks. Big banks enhanced capacity to increase credit, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the start of the press conference before announcement of the new bank mergers.

In place of fragmented lending capacity with 27 PSBs in 2017, now there will be only 12 state-run banks post-consolidation, Sitharaman said.

The finance minister also said banks will be provided adequate capital.

According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Orient Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India will be merged with Punjab National Bank. Bank of India, Central

The Indian Bank will be merged with Allahabad Bank.

Oriental Bank and United Bank will be merged with Punjab National Bank thus becoming the second-largest bank after the merger.

Here is the list of 10 public sector banks which merged into four as announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Anchor bank Amalgamating bank (s) Business size (Rs lakh cr) PSB rank by size PNB Oriental Bank of Commerce 17.94 2nd largest United Bank of India Canara Bank Syndicate Bank 15.20 4th largest Union Bank of India Andhra Bank 14.59 5th largest Corporation Bank Indian Bank Allahabad Bank 8.08 7th largest

Canara Bank to be merged with Syndicate Bank to create 4th largest public sector bank with Rs 15.20 lakh crore business.

Union Bank, Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank to merge to become India's 5th largest public sector bank with Rs 14.59 lakh cr business:

Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank to merge to create 7th largest public sector bank with Rs 8.08 lakh cr business, the Finance Minister said.

Bank boards have been given flexibility to fix sitting fee of independent directors. Public sector banks enabled to do succession planning, she said unveiling governance reforms in PSBs.

Consolidated Indian & Allahabad Banks to be 7th largest #PSB with ₹ 8.08 lakh cr. business. Strong scale benefits to both with business doubling. High CASA & lending capacity combined in consolidated bank. @PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @PIB_India #PSBsFor5TrillionEconomy pic.twitter.com/fRercARJIU — Rajeev kumar (@rajeevkumr) August 30, 2019

Sitharaman also announced tentative amounts of capital infusion in 10 public sector banks.

PNB will get approximately Rs 16,000 crore. Union Bank of India will get Rs 11,700 crore, followed by Bank of Baroda Rs 7,000 cr; Canara Bank Rs 6,500 crore, Indian Bank Rs 2,500 crore.

While Indian Overseas Bank will get Rs 3,800 crore, Central Bank of India will get Rs 3,300 crore and UCO Bank Rs 2,100 crore.

United Bank of India will get approximately Rs 1,600 crore and Punjab and Sind Bank Rs 750 crore. Together these banks will get approximately Rs 55,250 crore.

Capital infusion for PSBs

Last week, Sitharaman had announced that the Rs 70,000 crore capital infusion for PSBs for the current fiscal would be front-loaded.

Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar, who was also present at the press conference, said there was no retrenchment in the past consolidations, including of SBI, and service conditions of employees improved.

"Employees will only benefit with the mergers," he added.

Read Live Blog here: Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates