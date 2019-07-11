McAfee plans return to public markets - WSJ

(Reuters) - Cybersecurity software firm McAfee Llc is planning a return to the public markets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
An IPO could raise at least $1 billion and value McAfee at more than $5 billion, according to the report.
Intel Corp
McAfee declined to comment on the report, saying it "does not comment on rumours".
(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 01:06:01 IST