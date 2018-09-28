Max Life Insurance's managing director Rajesh Sud quits, to pursue new career options

New Delhi: Max Life Insurance on Friday said its Managing Director Rajesh Sud has resigned from the company and CFO Prashant Tripathy will replace him from January.

After 18 years of building Max Life Insurance and completion of his second five-year term as executive vice chairman and managing director of the company, Sud hands over the reins to Tripathy, a company statement said. Sud is to pursue new career opportunities.

Tripathy, who is currently senior director and chief financial officer of Max Life will take over the new role with effect from 1 January, 2019.

The insurer, among others, has also designated the current senior director and chief operations officer V Viswanand as the deputy managing director of the company.

These appointments are subject to requisite regulatory approvals.

Sud will continue till 31 December, 2018 as executive vice chairman and managing director of Max Life and will continue to be the non-executive chairman Max Bupa and Max Skill-First till 31 March, 2019, the company said further.

Tripathy had joined Max Life in February 2007 and Viswanand is a founder team member of Max Life.

"Rajesh has built a strong and talented team and a high-quality institution,... Prashant and Viswanand' elevation is in line with our preference for internal succession and recognition of the strong executive leadership team at Max Life," said Rahul Khosla, President, Max Group and Chairman, Max Life Insurance.

Outgoing MD Sud said it has been a fulfilling journey and privilege to build Max Life since inception.

Speaking on their appointments, Tripathy and Viswanand said they will continue to deliver consistent results for the company for the years to come.