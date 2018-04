(Reuters) - Toymaker Mattel Inc said on Thursday its Chief Executive Officer Margaret Georgiadis will step down and be replaced by company director Ynon Kreiz effective April 26.

Shares of the company closed down 3.2 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported Georgiadis's plan to exit the company.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

