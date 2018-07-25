You are here:
Maruti to recall 1,279 units of new Swift, Dzire for possible fault in airbag controllers

Jul 25, 2018

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it is recalling 1,279 units of new Swift and Dzire models to inspect for a possible fault in the airbag controller units.

MSI in a statement said it will proactively and voluntarily undertake a recall for 1,279 vehicles (566 new Swift and 713 new Dzire) manufactured between 7 May to 5 July, 2018.

Representational image - Courtesy - Maruti Suzuki

"Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects. Starting 25 July, 2018, owners of the vehicles included in this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost," the company added.

In May this year, MSI had asked customers of 52,686 new Swift and Baleno models to undertake a service campaign to inspect for a possible fault in brake vacuum hose. The company, however, said the exercise did not amount to a recall as the issue did not relate to safety.

Automobile manufacturers in India follow a voluntary recall policy adopted by industry body SIAM in July 2012, under which if a company is of the opinion that there is a manufacturing defect that compromises the safety of vehicles, it will voluntarily rectify the problem free of cost to the customer.


