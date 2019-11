Maruti Suzuki's domestic auto sales rise in October, first time in 7 months; M&M, Toyota improve performance

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Toyota Kirloskar Motor, on Friday reported improved sales in October driven by festive season demand amid a prolonged slowdown in the sector.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) posted a growth of 4.5 percent in its domestic wholesales at 1,44,277 units in October as against 1,38,100 units in the same period last year.

Oct #AutoSales | Maruti reports total sales of 1.53 lakh units against Nomura’s expectation of 1.7 lakh units. Sales are 4.5% higher YoY & up 25.4% MoM pic.twitter.com/fasn0ZAQcH — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 1, 2019

Oct #AutoSales | M&M Auto reports total sales of 51,896 units against Nomura's expectation of 48,900 units pic.twitter.com/OtuD8zEnXg — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 1, 2019

October #AutoSales | Ashok Leyland sales come in at 9,857 units against Nomura expectation of 9,000 units. Sales 12.3% higher month-on-month pic.twitter.com/fDbJnQBM6j — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 1, 2019

October #AutoSales | Bajaj Auto’s total sales come in at 4.63 lakh units against Nomura’s expectation of 4.36 lakh units. Total sales are 15% higher MoM & down 9% YoY pic.twitter.com/m3hWz6tTQE — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 1, 2019

This is the first time in the last seven months that the company has seen an increase in its domestic sales.

Despite being in the negative territory, Mahindra & Mahindra managed to arrest decline in sales, posting 11 percent dip at 49,193 units last month as compared to 55,350 units in October 2018.

In September the company had reported a decline of 21 percent in domestic sales at 40,692 units.

"The festive month of October was excellent for Mahindra, with retail volume exceeding wholesale by approximately 40 percent. This robust retail performance was contributed by both passenger and commercial vehicles," M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Veejay Ram Nakra said.

Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported 6 percent decline in domestic sales at 11,866 units as compared to 12,606 units in the corresponding month last year.

Toyota Kirloskar had reported total sales of 10,203 units in September this year.

Commenting on the sales performance, TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said customer demand witnessed a spike in the festive season, especially during Dhanteras and Diwali.

"The boost in customer sentiments has enabled an upward trend in our sales performance as compared to the last few months of slowdown. It was quite encouraging to see the marked improvement in customer orders on account of the festive season," he said.

New entrant MG Motor India reported retail sales of 3,536 units of its SUV Hector in October.

In the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto reported a dip of 13 percent in the domestic sales at 2,78,776 units as against 3,19,942 in October last year. Similarly, TVS Motor Company reported 25.45 percent decline in domestic two-wheeler sales at 2,52,684 units as compared to 3,38,988 in the year-ago period.

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland reported domestic sales of 9,074 units last month as compared to 14,341 units in the year-ago month, down 37 percent.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.