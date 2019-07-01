Maruti Suzuki total sales slip 14% in June, domestic sales down 15%

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported a 14 percent decline in total sales at 1,24,708 units in June as against 1,44,981 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales during the month were down 15.3 percent at 1,14,861 units last month compared to 1,35,662 units in June last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Mini segment, comprising Alto and old WagonR, saw a slide of 36.2 percent to 18,733 units as against 29,381 percent in the year-ago month.

The compact segment, which includes models such as New WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, clocked 62,897 units last month as compared to 71,570 units in the same month last year, down 12.1 percent.

In the mid segment, the company said its sedan Ciaz sales were up 47.1 percent at 2,322 units from 1,579 units in June last year.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, were at 17,797 units in June as compared to 19,321 units in the year-ago month, down 7.9 percent, MSI added.

MSI said its van sales, comprising Omni and Eeco models, were also down 24 percent at 9,265 units as against 12,185 units in the same month last year.

Sales of light commercial vehicle Super Carry were, however, up 24 percent at 2,017 units as compared to 1,626 units in June last year, the company said.

Exports were also up 5.7 percent last month at 9,847 units as against 9,319 units in June 2018, MSI added.

