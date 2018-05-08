You are here:
Maruti Suzuki to inspect 52,686 Swift and Baleno models for faulty brake vacuum hose

Business IANS May 08, 2018 15:51:19 IST

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday said that it will carry out a "Service Campaign" for its new Swift and Baleno models to inspect for a possible fault in their "brake vacuum hose".

Representational image - Courtesy - Maruti Suzuki

According to the company, around 52,686 new Swift and Baleno vehicles manufactured between 1 December, 2017 and 16 March, 2018 will be covered in this campaign.

"Starting 14th May 2018 owners of the vehicles included in this service campaign will be contacted by dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part," the company said in a notice on its website.

"Service campaigns are undertaken globally by automobile companies to rectify faults that may potentially cause inconvenience to customers. The inspection and replacement will be done free of cost for the customer."


