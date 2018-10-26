Maruti Suzuki ropes in Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan as brand ambassador for Arena network

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has roped in Bollywood star Varun Dhawan as brand ambassador for its Arena sales channel.

The company retails models like Swift, Virata Brezza and Dzire from the Arena channel while others like Baleno, Ciaz and S-Cross are sold from the Nexa dealerships.

MSI is currently working on transformation of its retail network across the country under the Arena label.

"Varun exemplifies the evolving Indian youth who is trendy, social and confident and like to be connected at all times," MSI Senior Director Marketing & Sales RS Kalsi said in a statement.

Over 100 new Maruti Arena showrooms are already operational in just one year of launch of the initiative, MSI said.