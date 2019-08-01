Maruti Suzuki reports 33% dip in July total sales at 1,09,264 units; mini cars sales down 69.3%

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday reported 33.5 percent decline in total sales at 1,09,264 units in July.

The company had sold 1,64,369 in July last year, MSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined by 36.3 percent at 98,210 units last month as against 1,54,150 units in the year ago month, it added.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR were at 11,577 units as compared to 37,710 units in July last year, down 69.3 percent.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, were down 22.7 percent at 57,512 units as against 74,373 units in July last year, the company said.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 2,397 units as compared to 48 units in the same month a year ago.

Utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga were down 38.1 percent at 15,178 units as compared to 24,505 in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in July were down by 9.4 percent at 9,258 units as against 10,219 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.