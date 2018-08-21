Maruti Suzuki, employees pledge Rs 3.5 cr for Kerala flood relief

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India said on Tuesday that the company along with its employees will donate Rs 3.5 crore as Kerala flood relief effort.
It has donated Rs 2 crore towards the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to strengthen relief, rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts of the government, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.
In addition, employees of the company will make a contribution amounting to Rs 1.5 crore, it added.
Earlier in the day, Bajaj Auto also announced a contribution of Rs 2 crore in aid of flood-hit Kerala.
While Rs 1 crore is being contributed directly to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the balance Rs 1 crore will be deployed by Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha (JBGVS), for distribution of survival kits, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) and TVS Motor Company too have announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore each to the state Chief Minister relief fund.
Other companies such as Tata Motors, Nissan India and BMW have announced service support to customers in the state.
Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 15:24 PM
