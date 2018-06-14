You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Maruti Suzuki discontinues diesel variants of premium hatchback Ignis due to low demand

Business Press Trust of India Jun 14, 2018 18:57:34 IST

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has stopped production of diesel version of its premium hatchback Ignis due to low demand.

The company, which launched the model in January last year, has sold more than 72,000 units so far. The auto maker registered average monthly sales of over 4,500 units of Ignis during the January-May 2018 period.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis. Image courtesy - company website.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis. Image courtesy - company website.

When contacted an MSI spokesperson told PTI: "Maruti Suzuki listens to customers' demand and accordingly makes efforts to meet their evolving aspirations. Therefore, it is business prudence to keep the number of variants in line with customers' requirements."

Ignis is retailed through company's premium NEXA channel and helps MSI in expanding its range and presence, with an eye on the future, the spokesperson added. Ignis was the third model to be sold through Nexa dealerships.

With the launch of the Ignis the company consciously tried to shed its image of a small car maker for a typical middle class Indian family.

The model would now be available with 1.2 litre petrol engine mated to both manual and automatic transmissions. The 1.3 litre diesel versions have been discontinued.

The petrol variants of the model are priced between Rs 4.66 lakh and Rs 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).


Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 18:57 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores