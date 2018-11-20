Maruti ramps up production of Vitara Brezza to cut waiting period; firm sells 95,000 SUV units in April-October period

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it has ramped up the production of its compact SUV Vitara Brezza to reduce waiting period of the model.

The company has increased production of the vehicle by 10 percent to 94,000 units during April-October period of the current fiscal as compared with same period of 2017-18.

"With the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant operational at its full capacity of 2.5 lakh units annually in Gujarat, we are able to increase the output," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) RS Kalsi said in a statement.

At present, the model has a waiting period of four-six weeks.

The auto major is confident that with the reduced waiting period, it will be able to enhance the car buying and ownership experience of its customers, he added.

Last fiscal, MSI sold over 1.48 lakh units of Vitara Brezza. During the first seven months (April-October) of 2018-19, the company has clocked sales of around 95,000 units of the compact SUV.

The company has sold over 3.57 lakh units of Vitara Brezza cumulatively since its launch in March 2016.