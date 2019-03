Markets underpricing 'no-deal' Brexit risk, ECB's Draghi told EU leaders

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Financial markets are not fully pricing in the risk of Britain's exit from the European Union without a deal, European Central Bank head Mario Draghi told EU leaders last week, according to accounts of several senior officials in the bloc.

The officials reported Draghi as telling EU leaders last week that the ECB, the Bank of England and the European Commission had made all the necessary preparations for the "no-deal" scenario, expected to be highly disruptive.

But Draghi also said that private sector preparations were still incomplete and stressed that markets were underpricing the risks.

"He said that markets are underpricing the no-deal risk," one euro zone official said.

(Reporting By Gabriela Baczynska and Alastair Macdonald; writing by Jan Strupczewski)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.