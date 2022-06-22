Market Roundup today: Sensex loses 709 points, Nifty slides 1.4%; check top gainers and losers

While all sectoral indices ended in red, metal slid almost 5 percent. BSE midcap index shed over 1.5 percent while the BSE Smallcap index fell over 1 percent

After two consecutive sessions in green, both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 suffered huge downs today, 22 June. The domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex slid 709 points to end at 51,822 and NSE Nifty 50 settled 1.44 percent lower at 15,413.

While all sectoral indices ended in red, metal slid almost 5 percent. BSE midcap index shed over 1.5 percent while the BSE Smallcap index fell over 1 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex fell 709.54 points or 1.35 percent to reach 51,822.53 at the end of the day. The only major gainers of the day were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid and Maruti. The top losers of the day were Tata Steel, Wipro, Reliance, IndusInd Bank and HCL Technologies.

Top BSE Gainers:

TCS: The stock closed the day 0.31 percent higher at Rs 3,222.00. Hindustan Unilever: With a jump of 0.18 percent, the shares rose to Rs 2,208.85. Power Grid: The value of the company gained 0.05 percent to Rs 210.50 per equity. Maruti: The shares rose to Rs 7,782.00, up by 0.01 percent.

Top 5 BSE Losers:

Tata Steel: The shares plunged 5.24 percent to Rs 837.95. Wipro: The shares tanked to Rs 411.25, falling 3.29 percent. Reliance: The company’s value tumbled 3.07 percent to Rs 2,505.20.per equity. IndusInd Bank: The shares declined 2.67 percent to Rs 777.30. HCL Technologies: The stock slid to Rs 961.60, down by 2.61 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 crashed 225.50 points or 1.44 percent to 15,413.30. Bank Nifty slid 1.04 percent to 32,845.30.

Top 5 NSE Gainers:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited: The shares jumped 1.26 percent to Rs 305.00. Hero Motocorp Limited: With a gain of 0.87 percent, the shares rose to Rs 2,521.00. Divi’s Laboratories Limited: The stock closed the day at Rs 3,615.00, increasing 0.43 percent. TCS: The stock inched up to Rs 3,225.30, up by 0.42 percent. Power Grid: The company’s value jumped 0.12 percent to end the session at Rs 210.60 per equity.

Top 5 NSE Losers: