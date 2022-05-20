Market Roundup: Sensex zooms over 1,500 points, Nifty soars to 16,200 levels; check top winners and losers

Dr Reddy’s topped the gainers’ chart with a jump of 8.10 per cent, followed by index heavyweight Reliance Industries which rose 5.77 per cent

Domestic headline indices recouped yesterday’s losses to end almost 3 per cent higher on Friday, 20 May. While NSE Nifty 50 ended above 16,200 levels, BSE Sensex surged over 1,500 points to 54,326.39.

Markets were in line with broader global trends, which rose after China cut a key lending benchmark to support its slowing economy. Investors were also buoyed by a fall in US Treasury bond yields as well as the US Dollar Index.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose between 1.9 to 2.2 per cent. India VIX declined to 23.10 levels. All sectors ended positively, with media, metal and realty soaring over 4 per cent, while pharma and PSU bank sectors surged over 3 per cent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex zoomed 2.91 per cent or 1,534.16 points to 54,326.39. All shares ended in green and the top gainers were Dr Reddy’s, Reliance, Nestle India, Tata Steel and Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

Top BSE gainers:

Dr Reddy’s: The shares soared to Rs 4,246.30, up by 8.10 per cent.

Reliance: The stock surged 5.77 per cent to Rs 2,622.15.

Nestle India: The value of the company jumped 4.74 per cent, with the stock price reaching Rs 16,863.85.

Tata Steel: The shares ended the say 4.22 per cent higher at Rs 1,170.20.

L&T: The stock accelerated to Rs 1,610.05, increasing by 4.01 per cent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 surged to 16,266.15, up by 2.89 per cent or 456.75 points. Bank Nifty zoomed 2.88 per cent to 34,276.40.

Top NSE gainers:

Dr Reddy’s: The shares zoomed to Rs 4,228.00, up by 7.60 per cent.

Reliance: The stock accelerated 6.01 per cent to Rs 2,628.85.

Adani Ports: The value of the company surged 5.29 per cent, with the stock price rising to Rs 771.60.

JSW Steel: The stock ended the day 5.11 per cent higher at Rs 630.90.

Tata Motors: The shares jumped to Rs 418.00, up by 4.85 per cent.

Top NSE losers:

Shree Cement: The stock declined 0.79 per cent to Rs 22,040.00.

UPL: The shares dipped to Rs 808.30, down by 0.70 per cent.

