Domestic market benchmarks were firmly in the hands of the bulls on Monday, 30 May. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 rose almost 2 percent on the back of strong global cues and hopes of inflation levels peaking soon.

Investors were also pumped up as Wall Street saw sharp gains on Friday, snapping its seven-week losing streak. BSE Smallap and Midcap indices gained over 2.2 percent. India VIX slid to 19.98 levels. All sectors ended in green, with consumer durables and realty rising over 4 percent. IT, media and PSU bank gained over 3 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex zoomed 1.90 percent or 1,041.08 points to 55,925.74. The top performers were Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, L&T and Tech Mahindra. Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s and ITC were the only laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

Titan: The stock zoomed to Rs 2,255.25, up by 4.94 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company surged 4.69 percent, rising to Rs 997.90 per equity.

Infosys: The shares jumped 4.57 percent to Rs 1,527.55.

L&T: The stock gained to Rs 1,660.70, increasing 3.77 percent.

Tech Mahindra: The shares ended the day 3.59 percent higher at Rs 1,163.90.

Top BSE losers:

Kotak Bank: The stock dipped 2.23 percent to Rs 1,902.80.

Sun Pharma: The shares fell to Rs 888.10, down by 1.75 percent.

Dr Reddy’s: The value of the company declined 0.73 percent, falling to Rs 4,360.05 per equity.

ITC: The shares ended 0.04 percent lower at Rs 269.05.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 jumped 1.89 percent or 308.95 points to 16,661.40. Bank Nifty climbed 0.60 percent to 35,826.95.

Top NSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The stock zoomed to Rs 1,000.00, up by 4.95 percent.

Titan: The value of the company surged 4.92 percent, rising to Rs 2,254.95 per equity.

Infosys: The stock ended the day 4.63 percent higher at Rs 1,529.00.

Adani Ports: The shares jumped to Rs 735.00, up by 4.54 percent.

L&T: The value of the company gained 3.89 percent, ending at Rs 1,662.50 per equity.

Top NSE losers:

Kotak Bank: The stock slid to Rs 1,097.00, down by 2.01 percent.

JSW Steel: The shares dipped 1.95 percent to Rs 537.70.

Sun Pharma: The value of the company declined 1.65 percent, falling to Rs 889.00 per equity.

Dr Reddy’s: The stock settled 0.60 percent lower at Rs 4,364.30.

ITC: The shares slipped to Rs 269.00, falling 0.07 percent.

