Market Roundup: Sensex up by 765 points, Nifty ends at 16,931; today's top winners and losers

With regards to market sectors, most indices closed the day in green, with BSE Capital Goods, power, metal, and basic materials witnessing a hike of over 1 percent.

At the closing bell, the domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 posted record highs on 30 August. Sensex surged 765 points or 1.36 per cent to 56,889.76, while Nifty rose by 1.35 per cent or 226 points to close at 16,931.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The BSE closed the day in the green, registering a jump of 1.36 percent to end at 56,889.76. The top gainers were Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Titan and Bajaj Finance. The top losers were Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

Top BSE Sensex gainers

Bharti Airtel: The top gainer of the day, the company recorded a growth of 4.4 percent to end the day at Rs 620.35.

Axis Bank: Registering a growth of 4.25 percent, the bank closed the day at Rs 783.75.

Tata Steel: The shares ended at 1439.50, with a growth of 4 percent.

Titan: With a growth of 3.16 percent, the company settled at Rs 1885.50.

Bajaj Finance: The shares ended at 7165.65, registering a growth of 2.91 percent.

Top BSE losers

Tech Mahindra- With a loss of 1.81 percent, the company closed the day at Rs 1,419.20.

Nestle- The company settled at Rs 19763.80 with a loss of 0.95 percent.

Infosys- The shares ended at 1697.85, registering a downward trend of 0.62 percent.

TCS- The shares of the company fell by 0.50 percent, to close at Rs3701.40.

National Stock Exchange

NSE Nifty also recorded saw a record jump, closing 1.35 percent higher at 16,931.05. Bank Nifty registered a gain of 2.02 percent to settle at 36,348. Apart from the Nifty IT Index, all sectoral indices ended in green.

Top five gainers at NSE

Bharti Airtel: Registering a growth of 5.02 percent, the shares closed at Rs 625.

Divi’s Laboratories Limited- Closing the day at Rs 5,119, the company’s shared surged by 4.24 percent.

Axis Bank: The shares rose by 4.03 percent to end the day at Rs 782.75.

Tata Steel: With a rise of 3.8 percent, the shares ended at Rs 1436.70.

Coal India: The company registered a jump of 3.43 percent, closing at Rs 143.40.

Top five losers at NSE

Tech Mahindra: The company proved to be the biggest loser, recording a loss of 1.43 percent to end at Rs 1424.80.

Nestle India: With a decline of 1.11 percent, it closed at Rs 19.736.

Eicher Motors Limited: A fall of 1.11 percent was seen, leading the company to close at Rs 2547.55.

Infosys: The shares fell by 0.52 percent to end the day at Rs 1,699.85.

Wipro: With a decline of 0.46 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 632.05.