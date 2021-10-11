Market Roundup: Sensex up by 76 points, Nifty ends at 17,945; check top winners and losers
Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid, ITC, NTPC and SBI have been the top Sensex gainers
Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended the day in green on 11 October. While Sensex ended up 76.72 points higher at 60,135.78, Nifty gained 50.75 points to end at 17,945.95. BSE Midcap rose by 141.02 points to end up 0.55 percent higher at 25,978.36 while BSE Smallcap saw a rise of 0.60 percent to end up 176.37 points higher at 29,506.36.
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):
BSE Sensex rose by 0.13 percent or 76.72 points to end at 60,135.78. The top Sensex gainers were Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid, ITC, NTPC and SBI. The top Sensex losers were TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Reliance.
Top BSE gainers:
Maruti Suzuki: The shares surged by 3.66 percent to end at Rs 7,697.90
Power Grid: With a rise of 3.09 percent, the shares ended at Rs 193.45
ITC: The shares registered a rise of 2.74 percent to end the day at at Rs 238.00
NTPC: With a gain of 2.62 percent, the shares of the company rose to Rs 144.80
SBI: The shares rose by 2.51 percent to end the day at Rs 469.20
Top BSE losers:
TCS: With a decline of 6.32 percent, the shares fell to Rs 3,686.50
Tech Mahindra: The shares fell by 2.76 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,400.25
Infosys: The shares declined by 1.83 percent to settle at Rs 1,692.00
HCL Technologies: With a fall of 1.50 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,302.25
Reliance: The shares fell by 0.74 percent to settle at Rs 2,651.15
National Stock Exchange (NSE):
NSE Nifty 50 saw a rise of 0.28 percent, rising by 50.75 points to end at 17,945.95. Bank Nifty saw a rise of 1.37 percent to end 518.55 points higher at 38,293.80.
Top NSE gainers:
Tata Motors: The shares surged up by 9.10 percent, rising to Rs 417.80
Coal India: The shares registered a rise of 4.35 percent, ending the day at Rs 196.65
Maruti Suzuki: With a gain of 3.36 percent, the shares ended at Rs 7,680.00
Power Grid: With a gain of 3.28 percent, the shares rose to Rs 193.85
Grasim: The shares rose by 3.24 percent to end at Rs 1,650.60
Top NSE losers:
Tata Consultancy Services: With a loss of 6.29 percent, the shares fell to Rs 3,687.95
Tech Mahindra: The shares declined by 2.69 percent to Rs 1,401.15
Infosys: The shares registered a fall of 1.79 percent to Rs 1,639.00
HCL Technologies: With a fall of 1.35 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,304.30
Britannia: The shares fell by 1.22 percent to Rs 3,836.00
