Amidst mixed global cues, the domestic market indices opened flat on Monday, 14 June. BSE Sensex opened at 52,492.34 after gaining 17.58 points or 0.03 percent. NSE Nifty 50 opened at 15,791.40, 7.95 points or 0.05 percent lower.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,551.53, up by 76.77 points or 0.15 percent. The top gainers were Reliance, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Infosys, and PowerGrid. The top laggards were Kotak Bank, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, and NTPC.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Reliance: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 1.46 percent and closed at Rs 2,245.30.

Bajaj Finance: The shares of the company rose 1.23 percent to close at Rs 6,194.20.

ONGC: It witnessed a jump of 1.05 percent to settle the day at Rs 124.85.

Infosys: 1.01 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1,461.40.

PowerGrid: It jumped 0.97 percent to settle the day at Rs 248.70.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Kotak Bank: Shares of the company fell by 1.51 percent to close at Rs 1,768.25.

HDFC: The shares ended at Rs 2,539.20 down by 0.76 percent.

Sun Pharma: 0.59 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 677.25.

Bajaj Auto: A decline of 0.57 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 4,148.50.

NTPC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 118.15 after witnessing a fall of 0.51 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 went up by 12.50 points or 0.08 percent. The market index closed at 15,811.85.

Apart from Nifty FMCG, Nifty IT, and Nifty PSU Bank, the rest of the sectoral indices were trading in the red today. Nifty Realty was trading down by 1.52 percent while there was a dip of 0.65 percent in Nifty Metal.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Divis Lab: 1.46 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 4,398.00.

Tata Motors: The shares of the company surged 1.45 percent to end at Rs 355.85.

Reliance: It closed at Rs 2,245.00 with a jump of 1.44 percent.

Wipro: The company gained 1.41 percent to settle the day at Rs 562.10.

Bajaj Finance: A jump of 1.29 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 6,198.95.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Adani Ports: Shares of the company fell by 9.26 percent to close at Rs 762.00.

Coal India: The shares ended at Rs 159.20, down by 2.12 percent.

Kotak Bank: A decline of 1.51 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,767.30.

HDFC: 0.77 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2,540.20.

NTPC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 117.90 after witnessing a fall of 0.76 percent.