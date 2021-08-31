Market Roundup: Sensex up by 662 points, Nifty ends at 17,132; today’s top gainers and losers

Talking about sectors, all the indices closed the day in the green with healthcare, IT, metal, power, and oil & gas witnessing an increase of one percent each

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 closed the day in the green at record highs on 31 August, helped by positive global cues. The Sensex rose by 662.63 points to end up at 57,552. On the other hand, Nifty settled at a high of 17,132.20, up by 201.15 points at the end of the day.

Talking about sectors, all the indices closed the day in the green with healthcare, IT, metal, power, and oil & gas witnessing an increase of one percent each. While BSE smallcap and midcap indices went up by 0.5 percent each.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE surged up 662.63 points to settle at 57,552.39, with a growth of 1.26 percent. The top gainers were Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paint and Titan. The top laggards were Nestle India, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Bharti Airtel: The top gainer of the day, company surged by 6.99 percent to end Rs 663.70

Bajaj Finance: With a growth of 4.94 percent, the shares settled at Rs 7,519.95.

Bajaj Finserv: Registering a growth of 3.34 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 17,104.80

Asian Paints: The company settled at Rs 3,200.75, recording a growth of 3.03 percent.

Titan: With a growth of 2.32 percent, the company ended at Rs 1,921.25.

Top BSE Sensex losers:

Nestle India: With a sharp decline of 1.55 percent, the company’s shares fell to Rs 19,458.10

IndusInd Bank: The bank registered a fall of 1.14 percent, ending the day at Rs 993.50.

Reliance: With a decline of 0.47, the shares fell to settle at Rs 2,259.40.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

Nifty 50 ended the day with a jump of 201.15 points or 1.19 percent to end at 17,132.20. Bank Nifty index ended at 36,424 with a gain of 0.21 percent, while Nifty Metal index added 1.54 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Bharti Airtel: Registering a growth of 6.70 percent, the top performer of the day ended at Rs 662.00.

Bajaj Finance: The company recorded a growth of 5.07 percent to end the day at Rs 7,529.00

Hindalco: With a rise of 4.90 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 470.00.

Eicher Motors: The company surged up by 4.70 percent to end the day at Rs 2,674.00.

Shree Cement: With a rise of 4.02 percent, the shares rose to Rs 28,250.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Motors: With a decline of 1.49 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 287.60.

Nestle India: Falling by 1.23 percent, the shares settled at Rs 19,500.00.

IndusInd Bank: The bank registered a decline of 1.21 percent, ending the day at Rs 992.95.

Reliance: Falling by 0.58 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2257.00.

BPCL: With a decline of 0.22 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 471.50.