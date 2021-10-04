While Sensex rose by 533.74 points to end at 59,299.32, Nifty saw a rise of 159.20 points to end at 17,691.25.

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended the day in green at the closing bell on 4 October. While Sensex rose by 533.74 points to end at 59,299.32, Nifty saw a rise of 159.20 points to end at 17,691.25.

BSE Midcap rose by 1.51 percent to end at 25,603.88, up by 379.68 points. BSE Smallcap rose to 28,696.72, up by 481.10 points of 1.71 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex ended up 0.91 percent or 533.74 points higher, ending at 59,299.32. The biggest gainers were NTPC, Bajaj Financial Services, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Tech Mahindra while the biggest losers were Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Nestle India and Kotak Bank.

Top BSE gainers

NTPC: The shares surged up by 4.08 percent to end at Rs 145.55

Bajaj Financial Services: Rising by 3.58 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 17,789.45 at the end of the day.

SBI: With a rise of 2.50 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 463.05

Bajaj Finance: Gaining 2.29 percent, the shares ended at Rs 7,694.20

Tech Mahindra: The shares rose by 2.00 percent to end the day at Rs 1,399.05

Top BSE losers:

Bajaj Auto: With a loss of 0.75 percent, the shares settled at Rs 3,826.15

Hindustan Unilever: The shares fell by 0.59 percent to end at Rs 2,686.55

Titan: With a decline of 0.42 percent, the shares fell to Rs 2,154.50

Nestle India: With a loss of 0.32 percent, the shares settled at Rs 19,490.00

Kotak Bank: Falling by 0.24 percent, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 1,990.00

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 159.20 points to end up 0.91 percent higher at 17,691.25. Bank Nifty saw a rise of 353.75 points, ending up 0.95 percent higher at 37,579.65.

Top NSE gainers:

Divi’s Lab: The shares surged by 7.84 percent to end at Rs 5,211.00

Hindalco: With a rise of 4.60 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 506.65

NTPC: The shares rose by 4.00 percent to end at Rs 145.50

Bajaj Financial Services: With a gain of 3.36 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 17,755.00 at the end of the day

Tata Motors: Registering a gain of 2.61 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 342.00

Top NSE losers:

Cipla: With a loss of 2.97 percent, the shares fell to Rs 956.90

Grasim: The shares registered a decline of 2.28 percent, falling to Rs 1,638.90

UPL Limited: Registering a loss of 1.40 percent, the shares fell to Rs 702.70

Indian Oil Corporation: With a loss of 0.98 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 126.15

Eicher Motors: Declining by 0.77 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,751.00