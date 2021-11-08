Market Roundup: Sensex up by 477 points, Nifty ends at 18,068; check top winners and losers here

BSE Midcap rose by 1.20 percent to 26,304.29, while BSE Smallcap registered a gain of 0.78 percent to end at 29,126.96.

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, on Monday, 8 November, ended the day in green at the closing bell. Sensex rose by 477.99 points to 60,545.61 while Nifty ended up 151.75 points higher at 18,068.55.

India VIX rose by 3.76 percent to 16.34 levels. BSE Midcap rose by 1.20 percent to 26,304.29, while BSE Smallcap registered a gain of 0.78 percent to end at 29,126.96.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 0.80 percent or 477.90 points to 60,545.61. Top gainers were Titan, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Financial Services, Tech Mahindra and Kotak Bank. The top laggards were IndusInd bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI, Maruti and Asian Paints.

Top BSE gainers:

Titan: The shares surged by 4.29 percent, ending the day at Rs 2,536.90

UltraTech Cement: With a gain of 4.20 percent, the shares rose to Rs 8,208.00 at the end of the day

Bajaj Financial Services: Rising by 4.15 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 18,326.85

Tech Mahindra: With a gain of 3.36 percent, the shares rose to Rs 1,556.45

Kotak Mahindra: Rising by 3.05 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,119.55 at the end of the day.

Top BSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: Falling by 10.71 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 1,061.45

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a loss of 1.57 percent, the shares declined to Rs 859.25

SBI: Falling by 1.38 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 523.15

Maruti: With a loss of 0.75 percent, the shares fell to Rs 7,686.55 at the end of the day

Asian Paints: Falling by 0.65 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 3,138.40

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 0.85 percent or 151.75 points to 18,068.55. Bank Nifty posted a loss of 0.34 percent to end up 135.45 points lower at 39,438.25.

Top NSE gainers:

Titan: Surging by 4.53 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 2,542.00 at the end of the day

Indian Oil Corporation: The shares witnessed a rise of 4.53 percent, ending the day at Rs 140.75

Bajaj Financial Services: With a rise of 4.18 percent, the shares rose to Rs 18,330.30

UltraTech Cement: The shares registered a gain of 4.09 percent, ending the day at Rs 8,203.00

Tech Mahindra: With a gain of 3.73 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,562.00

Top NSE losers:

IndusInd Bank: Falling by 10.52 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 1,063.95

Divi’s Lab: With a loss of 5.15 percent, the shares fell to Rs 4,940.00

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares fell by 1.37 percent, declining to Rs 860.85

SBI: With a loss of 1.29 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 523.60

Hindal Co: Falling by 0.71 percent, the shares declined to Rs 469.25