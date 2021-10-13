Market Roundup: Sensex up by 452 points, Nifty ends at 18,161; today's top winners and losers

BSE Midcap saw a rise of 1.56 percent to end up 408.47 points higher at 26,556.43, while BSE Smallcap rose by 0.59 percent to end up 173.15 points higher at 29,755.41.

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Wednesday, 13 October, ended the day in green. While Sensex ended up 452.74 points higher at 60,737.05, Nifty saw a rise of 169.80 points to end at 18,161.75.

BSE Midcap saw a rise of 1.56 percent to end up 408.47 points higher at 26,556.43, while BSE Smallcap rose by 0.59 percent to end up 173.15 points higher at 29,755.41.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex rose by 452.74 points to end up 0.75 percent higher at 60,737.05. The top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, ITC, L&T and Tech Mahindra. The top laggards were Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Axis Bank and SBI.

Top BSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares surged up by 5.17 percent to end at Rs 935.55

Power Grid: With a rise of 3.41 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 199.90

ITC: The shares registered a gain of 3.34 percent to end the day at Rs 249.35

L&T: Rising by 2.34 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 1,758.10 at the end of the day

Tech Mahindra: With a gain of 2.09 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 1,403.15

Top BSE losers:

Maruti Suzuki: The shares registered a fall of 2.71 percent, settling at Rs 7,484.35

Hindustan Unilever: With a fall of 1.05 percent, the shares declined to Rs 2,646.85

Nestle India: The shares declined by 0.64 percent, falling to Rs 19,290.55

Axis Bank: The shares declined by 0.35 percent to settle the day at Rs 794.20

SBI: With a loss of 0.31 percent, the shares settled at Rs 481.60

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 0.94 percent to end up 169.80 points higher at 18,161.75. Bank Nifty saw a rise of 0.30 percent to end at 38,635.75, up by 114.25 points.

Top NSE gainers:

Tata Motors: The shares surged by 21.11 percent to end up at Rs 509.70

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares rose by 5.18 percent, ending the day at Rs 936.20

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The shares registered a gain of 4.36 percent to end the day at Rs 851.75

ITC: Rising by 3.98 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 250.90

Power Grid: With a gain of 3.47 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 200.05 at the end of the day.

Top NSE losers:

Maruti Suzuki: The shares declined by 2.58 percent to settle at Rs 7,495.00

ONGC: With a loss of 2.17 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 160.00

SBI Life: The shares registered a decline of 1.76 percent, falling to Rs 1,189.25

Coal India: With a loss of 1.55 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 190.30 at the end of the day

Hindustan Unilever: The shares fell by 1.06 percent, declining to Rs 2,647.90