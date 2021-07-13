Market Roundup: Sensex up by 397.04 points, Nifty closes at 15,812; today's top gainers and losers

The top gainers at BSE inlcuded ICICI Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank, while HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's and Maruti were among the laggards

On Tuesday, 13 July, the domestic market indices opened higher. Broad-based buying was observed in all sectors. The BSE Sensex was at 52,609 as it went up by 237 points. NSE Nifty also gained 78 points and was trading at 15,771.

At the closing bell, Sensex was at 52,769.73 after it gained 397.04 points or 0.76 percent. NSE Nifty rose by 0.76 percent or 119.75 points and closed at 15,812.35.

Commenting on the market trends today, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services Vinod Nair said that the market traded positively today due to positive trends in Asian markets and favourable economic outcomes, reported Moneycontrol.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,769.73 with a gain of 397.04 points or 0.76 percent. The top gainers were ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, Sunpharma and NTPC. The top laggards were HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, and Hindustan Unilever.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

ICICI Bank: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 2.83 percent and closed at Rs 664.60.

HDFC: The shares of the company rose 2.67 percent to close at Rs 2544.20.

Axis Bank: It witnessed a jump of 2.28 percent to settle the day at Rs 770.80.

Sunpharma: A2.12 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 683.

NTPC: It jumped 1.70 percent to settle the day at Rs 119.80.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

HCL Technologies: Shares of the company fell by 1.01 percent to close at Rs 969.20.

Dr Reddy's: The shares ended at Rs 5440, down by 0.90 percent.

Maruti: A 0.60 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 7426.65.

Tech Mahindra: A decline of 0.57 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1050.50.

Hindustan Unilever: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2435.40 after witnessing a fall of 0.38 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,812.35, after increasing by 119.75 points or 0.76 percent.

Only Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Media were trading in red while all the other sectoral indices were trading in green on 13 July. Nifty Financial Services was up by 1.48 percent while Nifty Private Bank was up by 1.38 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

ICICI Bank: A 2.75 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 664.

Grasim: The shares of the company surged 2.66 percent to end at Rs 1,577.

HDFC: It closed at Rs 2,542.10 with a jump of 2.63 percent.

Axis Bank: The company gained 2.31 percent to settle the day at Rs 771.

SBI Life: A jump of 2.09 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,055.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Adani Ports: Shares of the company fell by 1.91 percent to close at Rs 704.35.

Dr Reddy: The shares ended at Rs 5,440, down by 0.99 percent.

HCL Technologies: A decline of 0.96 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 970.

Tata Consumer Products: 0.63 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 771.

Tech Mahindra: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,050.40 after witnessing a fall of 0.59 percent.