Market roundup: Sensex up by 392 points, Nifty closes at 15,790; today's top gainers and losers

Tracking gains in Asian peers and broad based buying across sectors, the domestic market indices opened higher on Thursday, 24 June. At the closing bell, Sensex was trading at 52,699.00, after massively gaining 392.92 points. Nifty closed at 15,790.45 after increasing by 103.50 points.

Stating that the oil prices have started increasing again, JM Financial Services has said that the marketing margins for the oil marketing companies are going to rise over H2FY22E.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,699.00, after going up by 392.92 points or 0.75 percent. The top gainers were Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, and Asian Paint. The top laggards were Reliance, Bharti Airtel, Powergrid, SBI, and HDFC.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Infosys: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.75 percent and closed at Rs 1,559.15.

TCS: The shares of the company rose 3.42 percent to close at Rs 3,373.60.

Tech Mahindra: It witnessed a jump of 2.23 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,079.85.

HCL Technologies: 1.85 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 990.70.

Asian Paint: It jumped 1.82 percent to settle the day at Rs 3,042.90.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Reliance: Shares of the company fell by 2.35 percent to close at Rs 2,153.35.

Bharti Airtel: The shares ended at Rs 528.80 down by 0.99 percent.

PowerGrid: 0.43 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 231.20.

SBI: A decline of 0.43 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 417.10.

HDFC: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2,487.30 after witnessing a fall of 0.42 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 went up by 103.50 points or 0.66 percent. The market index closed at 15,790.45.

Only Nifty Media, Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU, and Nifty Realty were trading in red while all the other sectoral indices were trading in the green on 24 June. Nifty IT was trading 2.79 percent higher.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Infosys: 3.52 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 1,556.10.

TCS: The shares of the company surged 3.33 percent to end at Rs 3,370.00.

JSW Steel: It closed at Rs 680.50 with a jump of 2.25 percent.

Tech Mahindra: The company gained 2.23 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,080.00.

Larsen and Toubro: A jump of 2.08 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,510.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Reliance: Shares of the company fell by 2.61 percent to close at Rs 2,147.80.

IOC: The shares ended at Rs 111.45, down by 1.28 percent.

Coal India: A decline of 1.15 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 146.75.

Shree Cement: 0.92 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 28,603.00.

Bharti Airtel: The company ended the day lower at Rs 529.80 after witnessing a fall of 0.80 percent.