Market roundup: Sensex up by 254 points, Nifty closes at 15,924; today's top gainers and losers

On Thursday, 15 July, the domestic market indices opened higher amid gains in global peers with a rise in IT stocks. BSE Sensex was at 53,011 after it increased by 107 points while NSE Nifty gained 19 points and was trading at 15,873 at 9:18 am.

At the closing bell, Sensex was at 53,158.85, after it increased by 254.80 points or 0.48 percent. Nifty closed at 15,924.20 after it gained 70.25 points or 0.44 percent.

Speaking about the market trend, Head of Equity Research (Fundamental) at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers Narendra Solanki said that the sentiments were upbeat as an IT report has recently said that in 2021, there is going to be an 8 percent increase in the IT sector to USD 92.7 billion, reported Moneycontrol.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 53,158.85 with a gain of 254.80 points or 0.48 percent. The top gainers were HCL Technologies, Larsen and Toubro, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement. The top laggards were Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paint, Titan and Sunpharma.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

HCL Technologies: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 5.10 percent and closed at Rs 1040.

Larsen and Toubro: The shares of the company rose 4.19 percent to close at Rs 1609.05.

Tech Mahindra: It witnessed a jump of 3.13 percent to settle the day at Rs 1112.15.

HDFC Bank: 1.48 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1520.50.

UltraTech Cement.: It jumped 1.04 percent to settle the day at Rs 7191.45.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Bharti Airtel: Shares of the company fell by 0.84 percent to close at Rs 525.55.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares ended at Rs 779.90 down by 0.83 percent.

Asian Paint: 0.64 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2982.75.

Titan: A decline of 0.51 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1702.30.

Sunpharma: The company ended the day lower at Rs 682.90 after witnessing a fall of 0.42 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,924.20, after increasing by 70.25 points or 0.44 percent.

Only Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Media were trading in red while all the other sectoral indices were trading in green on 15 July. While Nifty IT gained 1.29 percent, Nifty Realty gained 4.20 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

HCL Technologies: 5.01 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 1,039.05.

Larsen and Toubro: The shares of the company surged 3.66 percent to end at Rs 1,601.25.

Wipro: It closed at Rs 578.35 with a jump of 2.96 percent.

Tech Mahindra: The company gained 2.85 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,109.25.

Hindal Co: A jump of 2.48 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 401.35.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

ONGC: Shares of the company fell by 3.06 percent to close at Rs 117.10.

Eicher Motors: The shares ended at Rs 2,664.90, down by 1.30 percent.

Bharti Airtel: A decline of 0.87 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 525.45.

Grasim: 0.84 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,554.60.

Coal India: The company ended the day lower at Rs 147 after witnessing a fall of 0.78 percent.