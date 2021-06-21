Market Roundup: Sensex up by 230 points, Nifty closes at 15,746; today’s top gainers and losers

At the closing bell, Sensex went up by 230.01 points and closed at 52,574.46. Nifty closed at 15,746.50 after increasing 63.15 points

The domestic market indices opened lower on Monday, 21 June. There was broad-based selling in the auto, metals, and banking sectors. The BSE Sensex was at 51,808, down by 535 points while the NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 15,518 after losing 165 points at 9:18 am.

At the closing bell, Sensex went up by 230.01 points and closed at 52,574.46. Nifty closed at 15,746.50 after increasing 63.15 points.

The losses in the banking sector were reversed by the end of the day with a jump in Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank, PNB, and AU Small Finance Bank.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,574.46 and went up by 230.01 points or 0.44 percent. The top gainers were NTPC, Titan, SBI, Hindustan Unilever, and Ultracem Co. The top laggards were Maruti, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Larsen and Toubro.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

NTPC: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.87 percent and closed at Rs 117.95.

Titan: The shares of the company rose 1.87 percent to close at Rs 1,740.85.

SBI: It witnessed a jump of 1.64 percent to settle the day at Rs 419.55.

Hindustan Unilever: 1.42 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 2,516.10.

Ultracem Co: It jumped 1.31 percent to settle the day at Rs 6,781.25.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Maruti: Shares of the company fell by 0.82 percent to close at Rs 6,901.50.

TCS: The shares ended at Rs 3,272.45 down by 0.74 percent.

Tech Mahindra: 0.71 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,063.20.

Mahindra & Mahindra: A decline of 0.63 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 776.95.

Larsen and Toubro: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,466.90 after witnessing a fall of 0.59 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 went up by 63.15 points or 0.40 percent. The market index closed at 15,746.50.

Only Nifty IT and Nifty Auto were trading in red and all the other sectoral indices were trading in the green on 21 June. Nifty PSU Bank was up by 4.11 percent while Nifty Realty went up by 2.33 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Adani Ports: 5.13 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 730.00.

NTPC: The shares of the company surged 3.96 percent to end at Rs 118.05.

Titan: It closed at Rs 1,742.00 with a jump of 1.79 percent.

SBI: The company gained 1.50 percent to settle the day at Rs 419.10.

Bajaj Finserv: A jump of 1.35 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 12,161.15.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

UPL: Shares of the company fell by 4.38 percent to close at Rs 772.60.

Wipro: The shares ended at Rs 543.40, down by 1.16 percent.

Tata Motors: A decline of 1.01 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 334.00.

Maruti: 1.00 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 6,890.10.

Tech Mahindra: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,061.80 after witnessing a fall of 0.83 percent.