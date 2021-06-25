The BSE Sensex was at 52,805 after increasing 106 points while the NSE Nifty 50 reached 15,838 after a surge of 47 points at 9.18 am

After the US markets hit a fresh high, the Indian market indices opened with a gain on Friday. Broad-based buying was seen across sectors including IT, metals, and banking stocks.

At the closing bell, Sensex was at 52,925.04 after gaining 226.04 points. Nifty closed at 15,860.35, up by 69.90 points.

Due to the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak, the forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2021-22 has been reduced to 9.6 percent from 10.1 percent by India Ratings & Research on 25 June.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,925.04, after going up by 226.04 points or 0.43 percent. The top gainers were Tata Steel, Axis Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, and Maruti. The top laggards were Reliance, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, and Asian Paint.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Tata Steel: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 4.65 percent and closed at Rs 1,165.00.

Axis Bank: The shares of the company rose 3.02 percent to close at Rs 761.35.

SBI: It witnessed a jump of 2.79 percent to settle the day at Rs 428.75.

ICICI Bank: 2.34 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 648.65.

Maruti: It jumped 1.52 percent to settle the day at Rs 7,643.70.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Reliance: Shares of the company fell by 2.28 percent to close at Rs 2,104.30.

NTPC: The shares ended at Rs 116.05 down by 1.69 percent.

Hindustan Unilever: 1.64 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2,449.15.

Titan: A decline of 1.41 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,755.45.

Asian Paint: The company ended the day lower at Rs 3,003.25 after witnessing a fall of 1.30 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 went up by 69.90 points or 0.44 percent. The market index closed at 15,860.35.

Only Nifty FMCG was trading in red while all the other sectoral indices were trading in the green on 25 June. Nifty IT was trading 2.79 percent higher. Nifty PSU Bank was trading 2.71 percent higher while Nifty Metal was up by 2.53 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Steel: 4.68 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 1,165.25.

Axis Bank: The shares of the company surged 3.00 percent to end at Rs 761.35.

SBI: It closed at Rs 428.80 with a jump of 2.78 percent.

ICICI Bank: The company gained 2.36 percent to settle the day at Rs 649.00.

Hindal Co: A jump of 1.86 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 375.90.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Reliance: Shares of the company fell by 2.28 percent to close at Rs 2,104.45.

Hindustan Unilever: 1.67 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2,448.65.

NTPC: The shares ended at Rs 116.05, down by 1.65 percent.

Titan: A decline of 1.52 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,753.85.

Asian Paint: The company ended the day lower at Rs 3,003.90 after witnessing a fall of 1.29 percent.