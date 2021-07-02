Market Roundup: Sensex up by 166 points; Nifty closes at 15,722; today’s top gainers and losers

The top gainers at BSE were ICICI Bank, Reliance, SBI, Titan, and HDFC. At the NSE, except Nifty Midcap 50 and Next 50, all the sectoral indices ended in the green.

After a week, the domestic market indices finally ended the day in the green on Friday, 2 July. At the closing bell, BSE Sensex went up by 166.07 points and ended at 52,484.67. On the other hand, NSE Nifty 5o closed at 15,722.20 after an increase of 42.20 points.

Among sectors, buying was seen in the pharma, infra, and banking while metal and power went down by one percent each, according to MoneyControl.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,484.67 after an increase of 166.07 points or 0.32 percent. The top gainers were ICICI Bank, Reliance, SBI, Titan, and HDFC. The top laggards were Tata Steel, Powergrid, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paint, and Sun Pharma.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

ICICI Bank: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 1.53 percent and closed at Rs 640.30.

Reliance: The shares of the company rose 1.50 percent to close at Rs 2,129.20.

SBI: It witnessed a jump of 0.99 percent to settle the day at Rs 424.55.

Titan: 0.84 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1,756.50.

HDFC: It jumped 0.61 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,475.10.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Tata Steel: Shares of the company fell by 2.36 percent to close at Rs 1,135.95.

Powergrid: The shares ended at Rs 228.05 down by 1.23 percent.

Bajaj Auto: 0.75 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 4,174.10.

Asian Paint: A decline of 0.62 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 3,004.45.

Sun Pharma: The company ended the day lower at Rs 680.80 after witnessing a fall of 0.58 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 saw a hike of 42.20 points or 0.27 percent. The market index closed at 15,722.20. Except Nifty Midcap 50 and Next 50, all the sectoral indices ended in the green.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Divis Lab: 2.04 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 4,526.00.

Reliance: The shares of the company surged 1.60 percent to end at Rs 2,131.55.

ICICI Bank: It closed at Rs 640.25 with a jump of 1.49 percent.

Coal India: The company gained 1.27 percent to settle the day at Rs 147.50.

Tata Consumer Products: A jump of 1.20 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 765.15.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Steel: Shares of the company fell by 2.20 percent to close at Rs 1,137.90.

JSW Steel: The shares ended at Rs 672.10, down by 1.24 percent.

Britannia: A decline of 1.22 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 3,552.00.

Powergrid: 1.21 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 228.00.

Grasim: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,488.50 after witnessing a fall of 0.79 percent.