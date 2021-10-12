Market roundup: Sensex up by 148 points, Nifty at 17,991; check top gainers and losers

Sectors like FMCG, PSU Bank, auto, and metal indices witnessed a hike of 1-3 percent while the IT index saw a decrease of nearly one percent

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Tuesday, 12 October, ended the day in the green. Sensex increased by 148.53 points to end at 60,284.31 while Nifty ended at 17,991.95 after gaining 46.00 points.

Talking about sectors, FMCG, PSU Bank, auto, and metal indices witnessed a hike of 1-3 percent while the IT index saw a decrease of nearly one percent. On the other hand, BSE midcap and smallcap indices closed the day in the green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex increased by 0.25 percent or 148.53 points, to settle at 60,284.31. The top gainers were Titan, Bajaj Auto, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, and Nestle India. The biggest losers were HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Untrecem Co, TCS, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Top BSE gainers:

Titan: Surging up by 5.55 percent, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 2,494.35

Bajaj Auto: The company registered a rise of 3.28 percent, ending the day at Rs 3,978.15

SBI: With a gain of 2.96 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 483.10

Bajaj Finserv: With a rise of 2.90 percent, the shares were valued at Rs 18,225.00 at the end of the day

Nestle India: The company registered a gain of 1.78 percent, ending at Rs 19,412.40

Top BSE losers:

HCL Tech: With a loss of 4.04 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,249.70

Tech Mahindra: The company declined by 1.84 percent, settling at Rs 1,374.45

Ultracem Co: Declining by 1.13 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 7,252.35

TCS: With a loss of 0.88 percent, the shares ended at Rs 3,653.90

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares fell by 0.66 percent, settling at Rs 889.60

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 posted a gain of 46.00 points or 0.26 percent to end at 17,991.95. Talking about sectors, all the indices closed in the green except Nifty IT. Rising over three percent, Nifty PSU Bank became the top gainer. While the Nifty Consumer Durables index went up by nearly three percent.

Top NSE gainers:

Titan: Surging by 6.08 percent, the bank ended the day at Rs 2,506.00

Bajaj Auto: With a gain of 3.29 percent, the shares of the bank were valued at Rs 3,978.80 at the end of the day

Bajaj Finserv: Rising by 2.96 percent, the shares ended at Rs 18,238.20

SBI: With a gain of 2.93 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 483.00

Divis Lab: With a gain of 2.74 percent, the shares rose to Rs 5,284.00

Top NSE losers:

HCL Tech: With a loss of 3.75 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 1,254.00

HDFC Life: Declining by 1.92 percent, the shares fell to Rs 703.50

Coal India: With a loss of 1.73 percent, the shares of the company declined to Rs 193.45

Tech Mahindra: The company incurred a loss of 1.60 percent and ended the day at Rs 1,377.80

Ultracem Co: The company registered a decline of 0.92 percent to end the day at Rs 7,263.00