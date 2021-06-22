Market Roundup: Sensex up by 14 points, Nifty closes at 15,772; today's top gainers and losers

At the closing bell, Sensex was trading at 52,588.71 after going up by 14.25 points. Nifty closed at 15,772.75, with a gain of 26.25 points

On Tuesday, 22 June, tracking gains in Asian peers, the domestic market indices opened higher.

Broad-based buying was seen across sectors including banking stock, metals, and energy. At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex was at 52,901 after increasing by 327 points while NSE Nifty 50 was trading 94 points up at 15,840.

At the closing bell, Sensex was trading at 52,588.71 after going up by 14.25 points. Nifty closed at 15,772.75, with a gain of 26.25 points.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,588.71 and went up by 14.25 points or 0.03 percent. The top gainers were Maruti, Larsen and Toubro, Ultracem Co, TCS, and Titan. The top laggards were Asian Paint, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, and IndusInd Bank.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Maruti: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 5.25 percent and closed at Rs 7,263.75.

Larsen and Toubro Titan: The shares of the company rose 2.20 percent to close at Rs 1,499.15.

Ultracem Co: It witnessed a jump of 1.11 percent to settle the day at Rs 6,856.50.

TCS: 0.86 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 3,300.65.

Titan: It jumped 0.80 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,756.80.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Asian Paint: Shares of the company fell by 1.91 percent to close at Rs 3,010.85.

Bajaj Finance: The shares ended at Rs 6,017.40 down by 1.61 percent.

Nestle India: 1.08 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 17,451.20.

Hindustan Unilever: A decline of 1.05 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 2,489.60.

IndusInd Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,000.35 after witnessing a fall of 0.74 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 went up by 26.25 points or 0.17 percent. The market index closed at 15,772.75.

Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Private Bank, and Nifty Realty were trading in the red. All the other sectoral indices were trading in the green on 22 June. Nifty Auto was trading 1.34 percent higher.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Maruti: 5.18 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 7,257.50.

UPL: The shares of the company surged 3.86 percent to end at Rs 802.00.

Shree Cement: It closed at Rs 29,161.15 with a jump of 3.32 percent.

Wipro: The company gained 2.68 percent to settle the day at Rs 556.70.

SBI: A jump of 2.39 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,005.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Asian Paint: Shares of the company fell by 1.75 percent to close at Rs 3,015.00.

Bajaj Finance: The shares ended at Rs 6,018.00 down by 1.60 percent.

Nestle India: A decline of 1.24 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 17,430.00.

Hindustan Unilever: 1.09 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2,487.00.

IndusInd Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 999.00 after witnessing a fall of 0.85 percent.