Market Roundup: Sensex up by 134.32 points, Nifty ends at 15,853; today's top gainers and losers

After weakness in global peers, the domestic market indices opened flat on Wednesday, 14 July. The BSE Sensex lost 39 points and was trading at 52,731. On the other hand, NSE Nifty also faced a marginal loss of 10 points. It was trading at 15,802 at 9:18 am.

At the closing bell, Sensex was at 52,904.05, after it increased by 134.32 points or 0.25 percent. Nifty closed at 15,853.95 after it gained 41.60 points or 0.26 percent.

Moneycontrol reports that the markets indices were positive due to gains in IT companies including Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS and HCl Technologies.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 52,904.05 with a gain of 134.32 points or 0.25 percent. The top gainers were Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Larsen and Toubro and Tata Steel. The top laggards were Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Dr Reddy and Reliance.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Tech Mahindra: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 2.69 percent and closed at Rs 1078.40.

HCL Technologies: The shares of the company rose 2.09 percent to close at Rs 989.50.

Infosys: It witnessed a jump of 2.07 percent to settle the day at Rs 1576.90.

Larsen and Toubro: 2.05 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1544.30.

Tata Steel: It jumped 1.28 percent to settle the day at Rs 1244.60.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Maruti: Shares of the company fell by 1.32 percent to close at Rs 7328.25.

Hindustan Unilever: The shares ended at Rs 2415.60 down by 0.81 percent.

Nestle India: 0.78 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 17535.55.

Dr Reddy: A decline of 0.74 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 5394.35.

Reliance: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2086 after witnessing a fall of 0.65 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 15,853.95, after increasing by 41.60 points or 0.26 percent.

Only Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal and Nifty Media were trading in green while all the other sectoral indices were trading in red on 14 July. While Nifty IT gained by 3.16 percent, Nifty Pharma gained 0.32 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Wipro: 6.99 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 561.55.

Tech Mahindra: The shares of the company surged 2.56 percent to end at Rs 1,077.

Infosys: It closed at Rs 1,577.40 with a jump of 2.10 percent.

HCL Technologies: The company gained 2.06 percent to settle the day at Rs 987.90.

Larsen and Toubro: A jump of 1.80 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,540.85.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Maruti: Shares of the company fell by 1.42 percent to close at Rs 7,325.

Adani Ports: The shares ended at Rs 696.70, down by 1.04 percent.

Hindustan Unilever: A decline of 0.99 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 2,412.50.

Nestle India: 0.94 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 17,525.

Titan: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,709.65 after witnessing a fall of 0.85 percent.