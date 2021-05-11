The 30-share BSE index ended 340.60 points or 0.69 percent lower at 49,161.81. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slumped 91.60 points or 0.61 percent to 14,850.75

Halting a four-day surge, market indices in India opened lower on Tuesday, 11 May, led by losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and TCS amid negative cues from global markets. At the closing bell, BSE Sensex stood at 49,161.81, down by 340.60 points. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended with a decline of 91.60 points at 14,850.75.

The market indices were dragged lower by selling in metals, pharma, and IT stocks.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex was down by 340.60 points or 0.69 percent and closed the day at 49,161.81. Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 3 per cent, followed by HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, HUL and Titan. On the other hand, NTPC, ONGC, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement and SBI were among the gainers.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

NTPC: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 4.60 percent and closed at Rs 112.65.

ONGC: The shares of the company rose 3.69 percent to close at Rs 118.05.

Power Grid: It witnessed a jump of 1.66 percent to settle the day at Rs 223.45

Sun Pharma: 1.39 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 707.85.

Ultracem Co: It jumped 1.27 percent to settle the day at Rs 568.50. 6,487.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Kotak Bank: The shares ended at Rs 1,755.85 down by 3 percent.

HDFC: Shares of the company fell by 2.68 percent to close at Rs 2,463.05.

Tech Mahindra: The company ended the day lower at Rs 976.25 after witnessing a fall of 1.53 percent.

Bajaj Finance: A decline of 1.28 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 5,426.55.

Titan: A decline of 1.27 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,435.95.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

At the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was at 14,850.75 with a decrease of 91.60 points or 0.61 percent. Apart from Nifty Auto, Nifty Media, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Realty, all the other sectoral indices of NSE were trading in the red.

Nifty PSU Bank gained by 1.12 percent today while Nifty Media gained 0.79 percent on 11 May.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Coal India: 5.85 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 155.65.

NTPC: The shares of the company surged 4.87 percent to end at Rs 112.95.

IOC: It closed at Rs 103.50 with a jump of 4.39 percent.

ONGC: The company gained 3.60 percent to settle the day at Rs 118.

BPCL: A jump of 1.93 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 462.45.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

JSW Steel: Shares of the company fell by 3.38 percent to close at Rs 733.

Hindal Co: The shares ended at Rs 413 down by 2.99 percent.

Kotak Bank: A decline of 2.97 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,755.65.

HDFC: 2.82 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2,460.

Divis Lab: The company ended the day lower at Rs 4,073 after witnessing a fall of 1.60 percent.

According to Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities, weak cues from global markets and selling pressure across the counters dragged benchmark indices.

"Rising concerns over inflation globally due to sharp rise in commodity prices dragged Asian markets. Further, China inflation data also weighed on sentiments. However, domestic benchmark indices outperformed its Asian peers," he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a negative note, while Shanghai finished with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with significant losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.66 per cent lower at $67.87 per barrel.

With inputs from PTI