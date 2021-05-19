The top gainers on the BSE were Sunpharma, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, and Axis Bank. The top laggards were Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, and Ultratech Cement

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 291 points today (Wednesday, 19 May) on profit booking in auto, private banking, and metals.

The BSE Sensex closed at 49,902.64, down by 0.58 percent. Similarly, NSE Nifty 50 was at 15,030.15 at the closing bell, down by 0.52 percent.

Yesterday, the two market indices had gained over 1 percent each.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex was down 290.69 points or 0.58 percent and closed the day at 49,902.64. The top gainers were Sunpharma, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, and Axis Bank. The top laggards were Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, and Ultratech Cement.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Sunpharma: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 1.82 percent and closed at Rs 703.40.

Nestle India: The shares of the company rose 1.45 percent to close at Rs 17,422.25.

Tech Mahindra: It witnessed a jump of 0.97 percent to settle the day at Rs 978.00.

Bajaj Auto: 0.79 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 4,097.55.

Axis Bank: It jumped 0.67 percent to settle the day at Rs 716.70.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Bajaj Finserv: The shares ended at Rs 11,216.00 down by 1.68 percent.

HDFC: Shares of the company fell by 1.68 percent to close at Rs 2,460.00.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company ended the day lower at Rs 784.60 after witnessing a fall of 1.66 percent.

Bharti Airtel: A decline of 1.49 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 528.30.

Ultratech Cement: A decline of 1.41 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 6,558.90.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

At the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was at 15,030.15 with a decrease of 77.95 points or 0.52 percent.

Apart from Nifty IT, Nifty Media, Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty, all the other sectoral indices were trading in the red. The highest gains were observed in Nifty Realty with a hike of 2.15 percent, followed by Nifty Media which increased by 2.01. Nifty Financial Services decreased by 0.98 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Coal India: 3.45 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 151.50.

Cipla: The shares of the company surged 2.05 percent to end at Rs 902.55.

Sunpharma: It closed at Rs 703.95 with a jump of 1.90 percent.

UPL: The company gained 1.64 percent to settle the day at Rs 782.00.

Nestle India: A jump of 1.46 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 17,432.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Motors: Shares of the company fell by 5.52 percent to close at Rs 314.10.

Bajaj Finserv: The shares ended at Rs 11,195.00 down by 1.77 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra: A decline of 1.76 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 783.65.

HDFC: 1.67 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 2,461.15.

JSW Steel: The company ended the day lower at Rs 705.80 after witnessing a fall of 1.62 percent.