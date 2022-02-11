Market Roundup : Sensex tanks 773 points, Nifty ends at 17,374; check top winners and losers here

India VIX gained 5.47 percent to close at 18.68 levels. All sectors ended in red, with IT being the biggest loser with a fall of 2.72 percent.

Domestic market indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex tumbled on Friday, 11 February, due to weak global cues as well as fear of aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Both Sensex and Nifty plunged over 1.3 percent to end at 58,152.92 and 17,374.75, respectively.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slumped 1.31 percent to end 773.11 points lower at 58,152.92. The top gainers were IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra and ITC. The top losers were Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, UltraTech Cement and Wipro.

Top BSE gainers:

IndusInd Bank: Rising by 0.94 percent, the shares gained to Rs 981.95

Tata Steel: With a rise of 0.52 percent, the value of the company increased to Rs 1,254.75

NTPC: The shares closed the day at Rs 137.10 after a gain of 0.51 percent

Mahindra & Mahindra: Rising by 0.09 percent, the shares ended at Rs 853.85

ITC: The shares gained to Rs 232.35, after a rise of 0.09 percent in value

Top BSE losers:

Tech Mahindra: With a loss of 2.94 percent, the value of the shares slipped to Rs 1,424.35

Infosys: Declining by 2.71 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,721.00

HCL Technologies: With a fall of 2.16 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 1,164.40

UltraTech Cement: The shares fell to Rs 7,310.00 after a loss of 2.16 percent

Wipro: With a loss of 2.07 percent, the value of the company slumped to Rs 561.65

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled the day 231.10 points or 1.31 percent lower at 17,374.75. Bank Nifty plunged 1.27 percent or 493.70 points to 38,517.25.

Top NSE gainers:

Indian Oil Corporation: With a rise of 1.79 percent, the shares closed the day at Rs 122.10

IndusInd Bank: Rising by 0.48 percent, the shares gained to Rs 977.00

Tata Steel: The shares ended the day at Rs 1,251.80 after a rise of 0.28 percent

NTPC: The value of the company closed 0.18 percent higher at Rs 136.70

BPCL: With a gain of 0.04 percent, the shares rose to Rs 369.80

Top NSE losers:

Grasim: Falling by 3.39 percent, the shares settled at Rs 1,708.60

Tech Mahindra: The value of the shares closed 3.05 percent lower at Rs 1,423.65

Infosys: The shares slipped 2.82 percent to Rs 1,719.65

UPL: With a loss of 2.43 percent, the company’s value fell to Rs 751.35

HCL Technologies: Falling by 2.39 percent, the shares declined to Rs 1,161.95

