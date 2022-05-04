Market Roundup: Sensex tanks 1,306 points, Nifty settles at 16,677; check top gainers and losers

All sectors ended in negative, with consumer durables, realty and healthcare index falling over 3 percent. India VIX jumped 7.86 percent to 21.88 levels

Indian benchmark indices fell sharply today, 4 May, as the Reserve Bank of India announced an increase in key policy rates. The RBI’s monetary policy committee has raised the key lending rate by 40 basis points due to persistent inflationary pressures on the economy.

As a result of this, domestic indices tanked. BSE Sensex shed 1,306 points to settle at 55,669, while NSE Nifty 50 fell 2.29 percent to reach 16,677 levels.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex plunged 2.29 percent or 1,306.96 points lower to 55,669.03. The major performers were Power Grid, NTPC and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The top losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Financial Services, Titan, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

Power Grid: The value of the company gained 2.75 percent to Rs 237.60. NTPC: The shares rose to Rs 158.65 at the end of the session, up by 0.73 percent. Kotak Mahindra Bank: The shares inched 0.07 percent up to Rs 1,775.00.

Top BSE losers:

Bajaj Finance: The shares plunged 4.29 percent to Rs 6,340.90. Bajaj Financial Services: The shares tanked to Rs 14,325.40, down by 4.18 percent. Titan: The company slid 4.11 percent to Rs 2,288.40 at the end of the day. IndusInd Bank: The shares declined to Rs 978.40, falling by 3.98 percent. HDFC Bank: With a loss of 3.34 percent, the value of the stock settled at Rs 1,356.25.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 shed 2.29 percent or 391.50 points and settled at 16,677.60. The top gainers were ONGC, Britannia, Power Grid, NTPC, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The major losers were Apollo Hospital, Adani Ports, Hindalco Industries, Titan and Bajaj Finance. Bank Nifty slid 2.49 percent to 35,264.55.

Top NSE gainers:

ONGC: The stock closed the day 3.84 percent higher at Rs 162.35. Britannia: The shares surged 3.29 percent to Rs 3,379.00. Power Grid: The value of the company reached Rs 237.50 at the end of the session, up by 2.57 percent. NTPC: The shares rose 0.73 percent to close at Rs 158.65. Kotak Mahindra Bank: The company’s value gained to Rs 1,775.90, up by 0.09 percent at the end of the session.

Top 5 NSE losers:

Apollo Hospital: With a loss of 6.59 percent, the stock settled at Rs 4,021.00. Adani Ports: The shares plunged 5.21 percent to end the session at Rs 811.95. Hindalco Industries: The value of the company declined to Rs 461.25, down by 4.78 percent. Titan: The shares settled 4.46 percent lower at Rs 2,280.00. Bajaj Finance: The shares slid 4.18 percent to Rs 6,349.00.

