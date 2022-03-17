Market Roundup: Sensex surges over 1,000 points, Nifty ends at 17,287; check top winners and losers here

Top BSE gainers included HDFC and Titan. Top losers included Infosys

Domestic benchmark indices on Thursday, 17 March, started Holi celebrations early with huge gains at the end of the session. While BSE Sensex surged 1,047.28 points to 57,863.93, Nifty zoomed 1.84 percent to 17,287.05

Both Sensex and Nifty were also buoyed by the US Federal Reserve's quarter-point hike in interest rates, as it was along expected lines.

The markets rallied on the eve of Holi with Smallcap and Midcap indices rising by over 1 percent. India VIX fell 6.25 percent to 22.61 levels. All sectors, except IT, ended in green at the closing bell.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex surged 1,047.28 points to close 1.84 percent higher at 57,863.93. The top gainers were HDFC, Titan, Kotak Bank, Reliance, and Asian Paints. The top losers were Infosys and HCL Technologies.

Top BSE gainers:

HDFC: The shares zoomed 5.50 percent to Rs 2,414.25

Titan: The value of the company surged to Rs 2,703.25, up by 4.50 percent

Kotak Bank: The shares gained 3.29 percent to close the day at Rs 1,819.25

Reliance: The value of the company ended 3.18 percent higher at Rs 2,479.65

Asian Paints: With a gain of 3.07 percent, the shares rose to Rs 3,135.00

Top BSE losers:

Infosys: The value of the company fell 1.81 percent to Rs 1,854.40

HCL Technologies: The shares dipped 0.23 percent to Rs 1,196.55

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 surged 1.84 percent or 311.70 points to end at 17,287.05. Bank Nifty closed 1.90 percent higher at 36,428.55.

Top NSE gainers:

HDFC: The shares surged 5.36 percent to close at Rs 2,415.00

Titan: The value of the company zoomed 4.59 percent to Rs 2,706.00

JSW Steel: The shares ended 4.39 percent higher at Rs 684.00

SBI Life Insurance: The value of the shares closed 3.52 percent higher at Rs 1,124.00

Reliance: The shares rose to Rs 2,487.50 at the end of the session, marking a rise of 3.50 percent

Top NSE losers:

Infosys: The shares fell 1.05 percent to settle at Rs 1,869.60

Cipla: The value of the company declined 0.86 percent to Rs 1,046.70

Indian Oil Corporation: The shares dipped 0.49 percent to settle at Rs 121.35

HCL Technologies: With a loss of 0.42 percent, the shares fell to Rs 1,194.50

