Market Roundup: Sensex surges over 1,000 points; Nifty ends at 16,975; check top winners and losers here

Domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex bounced back from yesterday’s losses to end over 1.8 percent higher on Wednesday, 16 March. While Sensex soared 1,039.80 points to 56,816.65, Nifty climbed 1.87 percent to end at 16,975.35.

The markets ended in green due to falling crude prices as well as positive cues from Wall Street. However, investors remain worried about the Federal Reserve meeting and the continuing Russia-Ukraine war.

India VIX tanked 9.77 percent to 24.12 levels. All sectors ended higher, with realty being the biggest gainer. Midcap and Smallcap indices rose between 1.4 to 1.9 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex zoomed to 56,816.65, rising by 1.87 percent or 1,039.80 points. The top gainers were UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and Infosys. Sun Pharma and Power Grid were the only laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

UltraTech Cement: The shares surged to Rs 6,303.55, rising by 4.69 percent

Axis Bank: The value of the company zoomed 3.65 percent to Rs 723.70

IndusInd Bank: The shares soared 3.60 percent to Rs 928.20

HDFC: The value of the company rose 2.92 percent to Rs 2,304.20

Infosys: The shares gained to Rs 1,888.65, marking a rise of 2.69 percent

Top BSE losers:

Sun Pharma: The shares slid 0.35 percent to Rs 888.80

Power Grid: The value of the company declined 0.07 percent to Rs 209.30

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 surged 1.87 percent or 312.35 points to 16,975.35. Bank Nifty zoomed 2.07 percent to 35,758.25.

Top NSE gainers:

UltraTech Cement: The shares surged 4.63 percent to Rs 6,300.00

Axis Bank: The company’s value soared to Rs 722.95, rising by 3.55 percent

Bajaj Auto: The shares gained 3.35 percent to Rs 3,569.80

IndusInd Bank: The shares rose to Rs 926.00, up by 3.27 percent at the end of the day

Shree Cement: The company’s value ended 3.03 percent higher at Rs 23,491.00

Top NSE losers:

Cipla: The shares dipped to Rs 1,053.70, falling by 1.34 percent

Sun Pharma: The company’s value settled 0.44 percent lower at Rs 887.70

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The shares slid 0.12 percent to Rs 747.70

