The Indian market indices on Monday, 17 May started the week on a positive note as both BSE and NSE Nifty ended the day in the green with an increase of around 1.7 percent each.

At the closing bell, BSE Sensex was at 49,580.73 while NSE Nifty 50 ended above 14,900.

Banking stocks were at the top with IndusInd Bank surging seven percent. The Bank Nifty index saw an increase of four percent and became the top gainer.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex witnessed a surge of 848.18 points or 1.74 percent and closed the day at 49,580.73. The top gainers were IndusInd Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank. The top laggards were Larsen & Toubro (LT), Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, Sun Pharma, and Powergrid.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

IndusInd Bank: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 7.27 percent and closed at Rs 956.20.

SBI: The shares of the company rose 6.35 percent to close at Rs 383.40.

ICICI Bank: It witnessed a jump of 4.41 percent to settle the day at Rs 623.60.

HDFC Bank: 3.81 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1,435.95.

Axis Bank: It jumped 3.53 percent to settle the day at Rs 709.25.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Larsen & Toubro (LT): The shares ended at Rs 1,386.85 down by 2.02 percent.

Bharti Airtel: Shares of the company fell by 1.96 percent to close at Rs 549.55.

Nestle India: The company ended the day lower at Rs 17,050.00 after witnessing a fall of 0.97 percent.

Sun Pharma: A decline of 0.60 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 686.95.

Powergrid: A decline of 0.26 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 228.20.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

At the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was at 14,923.15 with an increase of 245.35 points or 1.67 percent. Coming to Nifty sectors, the Bank Nifty was the top sectoral index gainer. All the indices ended in the green except Nifty Media and Nifty Pharma.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Indusind Bank: 7.54 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 958.00.

SBI: The shares of the company surged 6.66 percent to end at Rs 384.45.

ICICI Bank: It closed at Rs 623.90 with a jump of 4.45 percent.

HDFC Bank: The company gained 3.76 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,439.00.

Axis Bank: A jump of 3.45 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 708.65.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Cipla: Shares of the company fell by 2.28 percent to close at Rs 883.45.

Bharti Airtel: The shares ended at Rs 547.80 down by 2.25 percent.

Larsen & Toubro (LT): A decline of 1.91 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,388.40.

SBI Life: 1.40 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 964.70.

Nestle India: The company ended the day lower at Rs 17,060.00 after witnessing a fall of 0.95 percent.