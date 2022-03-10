Market Roundup: Sensex surges 817 points, Nifty ends at 16,594; check top winners and losers here

Top BSE gainers included Hindustan Unilever and Tata Steel. Top losers included Tech Mahindra and TCS

The domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended higher for the third consecutive session on Thursday, 10 March. While Sensex ended 817 point up at 55,464.39, Nifty gained 1.53 percent to close the day at 16,594.90.

The market sentiment was buoyed by the legislative assembly election results as well as buying across sectors.

Both Midcap and Smallcap indices rose over 1 percent each. India VIX slipped 6.86 percent to 25.58 levels. With the exception of IT, all sectors ended higher.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex gained 1.50 percent or 817.06 points to close at 55,464.39. The top winners were Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, SBI, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank.

Top BSE gainers:

Hindustan Unilever: The shares soared 5.17 percent to Rs 2,101.00

Tata Steel: The value of the shares surged 4.27 percent to Rs 1,308.40

SBI: With a gain of 3.70 percent, the company’s value increased to Rs 468.60

IndusInd Bank: The shares ended the day at Rs 904.80, marking a rise of 3.28 percent

Axis Bank: The value of the company increased 3.04 percent to Rs 694.80

Top BSE losers:

Tech Mahindra: The shares dipped 1.28 percent to settle at Rs 1,485.00

Dr Reddy’s: The value of the company declined 0.78 percent to Rs 3,894.15

Tata Consultancy Services: The shares fell to Rs 3,620.10, marking a loss of 0.36 percent

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.53 percent or 249.55 points to close the day at 16,594.90. Bank Nifty surged 1.95 percent to 34,475.60.

Top NSE gainers:

Hindustan Unilever: The shares surged 5.16 percent to Rs 2,101.05

Tata Steel: With a gain of 4.30 percent, the value of the company soared to Rs 1,309.35

Grasim: The shares rose 4.13 percent to end the day at Rs 1,555.00

SBI: The company closed the day at Rs 467.40, marking a rise of 3.48 percent

JSW Steel: The shares ended 3.40 percent higher at Rs 648.50

Top NSE losers:

Coal India: The value of the company slumped 3.75 percent to Rs 179.65

Tech Mahindra: The shares slid 1.46 percent to Rs 1,482.85

Dr Reddy’s: With a loss of 1.23 percent, the shares settled at Rs 3,882.00

UPL: The company declined to Rs 721.00, marking a loss of 0.58 percent in value

ONGC: The shares settled 0.57 percent lower at Rs 174.40

