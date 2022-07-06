Market Roundup: Sensex surges 617 points, Nifty ends just below 16,000; check top winners and losers

With the exception of oil and gas, all sectors ended higher. FMCG, auto, consumer durables, and realty increased between two and three per cent

Domestic market indices recouped yesterday’s losses to end over one per cent higher on 6 July. BSE Sensex climbed over 616 points to 53,750.97, while NSE Nifty 50 closed just shy of the 16,000 mark.

Investors were buoyed by falling crude oil prices and strong performance of Bajaj stocks. India VIX slumped to 20.27 levels. With the exception of oil & gas, all sectors ended higher. FMCG, auto, consumer durables, and realty increased between two and three per cent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex jumped to 53,750.97, up by 616.62 points or 1.13 per cent. The top gainers were Bajaj Financial Services, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, and Asian Paints. Power Grid, NTPC, Reliance, L&T, and Tata Steel were the only losers. About 1,827 shares advanced, 137 remained unchanged and 1,472 stocks delinked on the BSE.

Top BSE gainers:

Bajaj Financial Services: The stock soared to Rs 12,042.55, up by 4.54 per cent.

Baja Finance: The shares surged 4.51 per cent to Rs 5,917.60.

Hindustan Unilever: The value of the company jumped 4.01 per cent to Rs 2,497.80 per equity.

Maruti: The stock climbed 3.48 per cent to Rs 8,634.90.

Asian Paints: The value of the company shot up 3.45 per cent to Rs 2,861.75 per equity.

Top BSE losers:

Power Grid: The shares plunged to 210.60, falling 1.63 per cent.

NTPC: The value of the company slumped 1.03 per cent to Rs 139.30 per equity.

Reliance: The stock slid 0.87 per cent to Rs 2,411.95.

L&T: The shares settled at Rs 1,556.55, down by 0.50 per cent.

Tata Steel: The stock dipped 0.22 per cent to Rs 858.40.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 jumped 1.13 per cent or 178.95 points to 15,989.80. While 40 stocks advanced, 10 declined. Bank Nifty surged 1.5 per cent to 34,324.35.

Top NSE gainers:

Bajaj Finance: The value of the company soared 4.75 per cent to Rs 5,930.00 per equity.

Bajaj Financial Services: The shares jumped to Rs 12,069.00, up by 4.72 per cent.

Britannia: The stock surged 4.69 per cent to Rs 3,828.00.

Hindustan Unilever: The shares ended 4.31 per cent higher at Rs 2,505.00.

Eicher Motors: The stock climbed to Rs 2,914.00, increasing 3.86 per cent.

Top NSE losers:

ONGC: The shares tumbled 4.83 per cent to Rs 121.25.

Power Grid: The value of the company settled 1.24 per cent lower at Rs 211.50 per equity.

Hindalco: The stock slumped 1.01 per cent to Rs 341.75.

HDFC Life: The shares settled at Rs 559.20, down by 1.00 per cent.

NTPC: The value of the company slid to Rs 139.70 per equity, falling 0.82 per cent.

