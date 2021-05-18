The top gainers on the BSE were M&M, Bajaj Auto, Titan, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC Bank. The top laggards were Bharti Airtel, ITC, Dr Reddy, SBI, and Hindustan Unilever

The market opened higher on the morning of Tuesday, 18 May. At the opening bell, BSE Sensex breached the 50,000 mark. Meanwhile, NSE Nifty 50 index was inching closer to 15,100.

Both the market indices gained over one percent each today.

BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 612.60 points, while NSE Nifty closed above 15,100. Amid positive global cues and gains in the stocks of metal stocks, auto, and IT, the market indices remained higher in the afternoon.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex was up by 612.60 points or 1.24 percent and closed the day at 50,193.33. The top gainers were M&M, Bajaj Auto, Titan, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC Bank. The top laggards were Bharti Airtel, ITC, Dr Reddy, SBI, and Hindustan Unilever.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

M&M: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 5.91 percent and closed at Rs 797.80.

Bajaj Auto: The shares of the company rose 5.17 percent to close at Rs 4,065.55.

Titan: It witnessed a jump of 4.89 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,539.65.

Bajaj Finance: 4.84 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 5,687.20.

HDFC Bank: It jumped 2.57 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,477.00.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Bharti Airtel: The shares ended at Rs 917.25 down by 3.35 percent.

ITC: Shares of the company fell by 1.18 percent to close at Rs 210.05.

Dr Reddy: The company ended the day lower at Rs 5,215.30 after witnessing a fall of 0.68 percent.

SBI: A decline of 0.27 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 382.35.

Hindustan Unilever: A decline of 0.09 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 2,373.90.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

At the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was at 15,108.10 with an increase of 184.95 points or 1.24 percent. Apart from Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG and Nifty PSU Bank, all the other sectoral indices of NSE were trading in green. The highest gains were observed in Nifty Auto with a hike of 3.22 percent, followed by Nifty Media which increased by 1.68 percent, and Nifty Metal surged by 1.66.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

M&M: 5.77 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 797.05.

Bajaj Auto: The shares of the company surged 5.19 percent to end at Rs 4,065.

Titan: It closed at Rs 1,541 with a jump of 4.95 percent.

Bajaj Finance: The company gained 4.53 percent to settle the day at Rs 5,676.50.

Adani Ports: A jump of 3.42 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 780.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Bharti Airtel: Shares of the company fell by 2.34 percent to close at Rs 536.80.

ITC: The shares ended at Rs 210.20 down by 1.13 percent.

Coal India: A decline of 0.91 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 146.80.

Dr Reddy: 0.62 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 5,218.

Divi’s Lab: The company ended the day lower at Rs 4,029.80 after witnessing a fall of 0.33 percent.