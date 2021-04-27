The top gainers of the day were Larsen & Toubro (LT), Bajaj Finance, Reliance, Indusind Bank, and SBI. The top laggards included Maruti, NTPC, Kotak Bank, Nestle India

The market indices on Tuesday, 27 April, ended in the green for the second consecutive day.

BSE Sensex jumped 557 points and NSE Nifty ended the day above 14,600 mark.

Nifty Bank index went 0.16 percent down while Metal index gained 1.25 percent on the closing bell.

BSE

The BSE Sensex closed the day up 557 points or 1.15 percent higher at 48,944.14. The top gainers of the day were Larsen & Toubro (LT), Bajaj Finance, Reliance, Indusind Bank, and SBI. The top laggards included Maruti, NTPC, Kotak Bank, Nestle India, and M&M.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Larsen & Toubro (LT): The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.33 percent and closed at Rs 1,380.35.

Bajaj Finance: It witnessed a jump of 3.02 percent to settle the day at Rs 4,873.45.

Reliance: The shares of the company rose 2.66 percent to close at Rs 1,988.90.

Indusind Bank: 2.66 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 882.25.

SBI: It jumped 2.48 percent to settle the day at Rs 352.90.

Top BSE Sensex losers:

Maruti: Shares of the company fell by 1.24 percent to close at Rs 6,558.20.

NTPC: 0.54 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 102.00.

Kotak Bank: The shares ended at Rs 1,750.15, down by 0.53 percent.

Nestle India: The company ended the day lower at Rs 16,809.70 after witnessing a fall of 0.34 percent.

M&M: A decline of 0.28 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 778.25.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty 50 crossed 14,600 mark and ended the day at 14,653.05, up 168.05 points or 1.16 percent. Talking about the sectors, Nifty Pharma, Auto, IT, and FMCG - all indices ended in the green.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Hindal Co: A 5.07 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 366.00.

Tata Steel: The shares of the company surged 4.38 percent to end at Rs 982.00.

Larsen & Toubro (LT): It closed at Rs 1,384.00 with a jump of 3.60 percent.

Divi’s Lab: The company gained 3.58 percent to settle the day at Rs 3,919.90.

Bajaj Finance: A jump of 3.16 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 4,886.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

HDFC Life Insurance: The company fell 3.58 percent to close the day at Rs 679.20.

SBI Life Insurance: 1.64 percent decline has been noticed in the share price which closed at Rs 927.00.

Maruti: The shares of the company ended at Rs 6,552.00 after losing 1.31 percent.

NTPC: The company ended at Rs 101.85 down by 0.54 percent.

Nestle India: It lost 0.47 percent to settle the day at Rs 16,791.00.