Market Roundup: Sensex surges 428 points, Nifty ends at 16,478; check top winners and losers here

Domestic market benchmarks snapped their 4-day losing streak to end with gains on the weekly F&O expiry session on Thursday, 9 June. While BSE Sensex zoomed over 420 points to 55,320.28, NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.74 percent higher at 16,478.10.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose between 0.2 and 0.5 percent. Metal and PSU Bank were the only losers. India VIX slid 3.51 percent to 19.14 levels. Oil and gas rose 1.96 percent, becoming the biggest gainer.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex reached 55,320.28, rising 427.79 points or 0.78 percent. The biggest gainers were Dr Reddy’s, Reliance, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Tech Mahindra. The biggest laggards were Tata Steel, NPTC, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance and SBI.

Top BSE gainers:

Dr Reddy’s: The value of the company surged to Rs 4,326.10 per equity, up by 3.00 percent.

Reliance: The shares jumped 2.73 percent to Rs 2,798.60.

Bharti Airtel: The stock ended the day 2.01 percent higher at Rs 676.50.

Sun Pharma: The shares reached 858.40 at the day’s end, up by 1.36 percent.

Tech Mahindra: The stock inched 1.31 percent up to Rs 1,138.80.

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: The stock plummeted 3.81 percent to Rs 1,045.35.

NTPC: The shares ended 1.18 percent lower at Rs 155.20.

UltraTech Cement: The value of the company dipped 0.93 percent, falling to Rs 5,481.80 per equity.

Bajaj Finance: The shares slid to Rs 5,897.75, falling 0.91 percent.

SBI: The stock settled at Rs 466.85, down by 0.89 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 shut shop 121.85 points or 0.74 percent higher at 16,478.10. Bank Nifty ended 0.40 percent up at 35,085.45.

Top NSE gainers:

Dr Reddy’s: The stock surged to Rs 4,324.95, up by 3.00 percent.

BPCL: The shares gained to Rs 333.00, up by 2.81 percent.

Reliance: The value of the company jumped 2.64 percent to Rs 2,796.05 per equity.

Eicher Motors: The stock climbed 2.63 percent to Rs 2,718.85.

Bajaj Auto: The shares ended the day at Rs 3,874.55, up by 2.12 percent.

Top NSE losers:

Tata Steel: The value of the company plunged 4.18 percent to Rs 1,014.35 per equity.

Shree Cement: The stock settled 1.96 percent lower at Rs 19,199.00.

Grasim: The shares fell to Rs 1,307.50, down by 1.60 percent.

Tata Motors: The stock declined to Rs 428.85, falling 1.56 percent.

NTPC: The shares slid 1.05 percent to Rs 155.40.

